Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €40.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) has been given a €40.50 ($40.50) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($62.00) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €62.00 ($62.00) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, October 28th. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($74.00) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.00 ($41.00) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($62.00) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of ETR SAX opened at €43.02 ($43.02) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 14.83. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €34.44 ($34.44) and a 1 year high of €76.05 ($76.05). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €40.47 and a 200-day moving average price of €44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 434.70, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

About Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

