Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €53.00 by Barclays

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €53.00 ($53.00) target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($62.00) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($74.00) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.00 ($41.00) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($62.00) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.50 ($40.50) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday.

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA stock traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €43.02 ($43.02). 44,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,494. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €34.44 ($34.44) and a 1 year high of €76.05 ($76.05). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €40.47 and its 200 day moving average is €44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 434.70, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 14.83.

About Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.