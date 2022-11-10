Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,100 shares, a growth of 5,607.4% from the October 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 634,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Trading Down 0.8 %
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.94. 88,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,411. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $3.94.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (SUTNY)
