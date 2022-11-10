Summit Trail Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,405 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 48.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,551,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,284 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 51.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,637,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,186,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,368,000 after purchasing an additional 58,555 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $5.15 on Thursday, hitting $44.95. 276,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,375,365. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $275.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

DocuSign Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.