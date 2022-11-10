Summit Trail Advisors LLC Grows Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 7.5% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in DaVita by 2.3% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of DaVita by 0.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of DaVita by 3.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DaVita news, Director John M. Nehra acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.14 per share, with a total value of $355,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.

Shares of NYSE:DVA traded up $3.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.18. The company had a trading volume of 19,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,903. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $124.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 85.60% and a net margin of 5.84%. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

