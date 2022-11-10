Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $13.49 Million Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,329 shares during the quarter. TriNet Group accounts for about 0.8% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of TriNet Group worth $13,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional Venture Management XIV LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in TriNet Group by 4,961.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in TriNet Group by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in TriNet Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TriNet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TNET traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.96. 21,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,528. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.60 and a 12 month high of $109.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.14.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.92 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 7.71%. As a group, analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

In related news, insider Jonathan D. Lee sold 953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $85,341.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TriNet Group news, insider Jonathan D. Lee sold 953 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $85,341.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $544,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,777,101.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,953 shares of company stock worth $1,503,734 in the last ninety days. 40.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

