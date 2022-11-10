Summit Trail Advisors LLC Makes New $4.33 Million Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 92,056 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $326,251,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 34.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $312,366,000 after buying an additional 1,701,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,025,188 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,143,942,000 after buying an additional 260,538 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 13.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 605,251 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $28,524,000 after buying an additional 70,792 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 19.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,861 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $105,156,000 after buying an additional 90,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.52.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $365,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,262. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $156,744.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $365,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,262. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 64,021 shares of company stock worth $4,476,834. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COIN traded up $4.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.53. 541,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,951,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.52. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $355.20.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($1.91). The business had revenue of $808.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.32 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.