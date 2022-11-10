Summit Trail Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,478 shares during the period. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF accounts for 1.1% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.62% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF worth $17,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $146,000. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 243,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,962 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $1,326,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $512,000.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA KRBN traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,527. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day moving average is $44.68.

