Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 348,523 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 892,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 348,523 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $37,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 253,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after buying an additional 97,500 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 456,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $38.01. 763,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,601,904. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $52.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.41.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

