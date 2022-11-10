Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 35,693 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,693 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $5,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,687.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,051,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,368 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,895,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,493,000 after acquiring an additional 996,561 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,419,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,199.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 644,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,711,000 after acquiring an additional 594,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,887,000 after acquiring an additional 579,672 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

INDA traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.83. 2,518,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.74.

