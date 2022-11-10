Summitry LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Summitry LLC decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 13.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Novartis by 4.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

NVS traded up $1.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.89. 162,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,701. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $94.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

