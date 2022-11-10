Summitry LLC Lowers Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Summitry LLC trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 544,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,873 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 4.5% of Summitry LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Summitry LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $61,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 357.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 38,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 29,945 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.87. The company had a trading volume of 138,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,063,048. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.28.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

