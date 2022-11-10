Summitry LLC Sells 14,255 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Summitry LLC reduced its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 14,255 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores comprises about 3.2% of Summitry LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Summitry LLC owned 0.18% of Ross Stores worth $44,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 38.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 28.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $5.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.80. 107,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,469,140. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $123.36.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROST. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ross Stores from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 price objective on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.78.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

