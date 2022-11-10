Summitry LLC Sells 1,582 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Summitry LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,623 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 48,402 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,950,000 after buying an additional 24,604 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 45,040 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,119,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.30.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $275.21. The stock had a trading volume of 165,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,200. The firm has a market cap of $202.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $280.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $253.01 and its 200 day moving average is $251.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.52%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

