Summitry LLC Sells 3,091 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Summitry LLC reduced its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger makes up 2.2% of Summitry LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Summitry LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $29,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $32,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 383.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $564.50.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 2.4 %

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $14.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $605.28. The company had a trading volume of 10,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,691. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $536.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $511.85. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $606.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 24.60%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.