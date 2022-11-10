Summitry LLC Sells 425 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Summitry LLC reduced its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,863,118,000 after purchasing an additional 106,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,525,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,369 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,873,000 after acquiring an additional 253,972 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 714,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $188,477,000 after acquiring an additional 26,935 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 619,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $163,259,000 after acquiring an additional 20,277 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 4.9 %

LH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.13.

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $11.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $241.94. The stock had a trading volume of 36,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,689. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.21 and its 200-day moving average is $235.13. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $317.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.89 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 15.36%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.