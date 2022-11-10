Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Suncorp Group Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMCY opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. Suncorp Group has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $8.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54.

Suncorp Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th.

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

