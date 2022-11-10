Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.87.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $19.24 on Thursday. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

Featured Stories

