SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Equities researchers at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SunPower from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Roth Capital cut their price target on SunPower from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SunPower from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SunPower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.81.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.03 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SunPower has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $33.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.82.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $665,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in SunPower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,623,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,318,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in SunPower by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 887,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 698,844 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SunPower by 203.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after buying an additional 511,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 523.6% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 606,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 509,275 shares during the last quarter. 36.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

