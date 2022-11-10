Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.64-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.00-$11.30 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SMCI. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Super Micro Computer to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 19th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $137.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Super Micro Computer from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 2.3 %

SMCI traded down $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.49. 593,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.13. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $85.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 44,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 4,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $354,780.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,545.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 31.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 6.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 21.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

Featured Stories

