Superior Drilling Products (SDPI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th.

Superior Drilling Products Price Performance

Shares of SDPI opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.23 million, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Superior Drilling Products has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.84.

Institutional Trading of Superior Drilling Products

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.15% of Superior Drilling Products as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

Featured Articles

