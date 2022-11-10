Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNVD) versus Basic Energy Services (OTCMKTS:BASX) Critical Contrast

Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNVD – Get Rating) and Basic Energy Services (OTCMKTS:BASX – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Superior Energy Services and Basic Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Basic Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Superior Energy Services has a beta of 2.75, meaning that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Basic Energy Services has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Superior Energy Services and Basic Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Energy Services -48.56% -73.42% -7.25% Basic Energy Services -42.55% N/A -39.43%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.8% of Superior Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Superior Energy Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Basic Energy Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Superior Energy Services and Basic Energy Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Energy Services $2.13 billion 0.00 -$858.11 million ($9.00) N/A Basic Energy Services $411.38 million 0.00 -$268.17 million N/A N/A

Basic Energy Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Superior Energy Services.

Summary

Superior Energy Services beats Basic Energy Services on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Superior Energy Services



Superior Energy Services, Inc. engages in the provision of oilfield services and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Drilling Products & Services, Onshore Completion & Workover Services, Production Services and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment provides downhole drilling tools and surface rentals. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers pressure pumping, fluid management and workover services. The Production Services segment gives intervention services. The Technical Solutions segment involves in the products and services that address customer-specific needs with applications, which typically require engineering, manufacturing or project planning. The company was founded by Terence E. Hall in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Basic Energy Services



Basic Energy Services, Inc. engages in the provision of well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies. It operates its business through the following segments: Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing and Water Logistics. The Completion and Remedial Services segment utilizes coiled tubing services, air compressor packages specially configured for underbalanced drilling operations, an array of specialized rental equipment and fishing tools, thru-tubing, and snubbing units. The Well Servicing segment encompasses a full range of services performed with a mobile well servicing rig, including the installation and removal of downhole equipment and elimination of obstructions in the well bore to facilitate the flow of oil and natural gas. The Water Logistics segment focuses in the fleet of trucks and related assets, including specialized tank trucks, storage tanks, water wells, disposal facilities water treatment, and related equipment. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

