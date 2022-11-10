Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.53

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$9.53 and last traded at C$9.90, with a volume of 728145 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPB has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.25 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.82.

Superior Plus Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 323.00.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C($0.29). The firm had revenue of C$628.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$464.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,400.00%.

Insider Activity at Superior Plus

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.99 per share, with a total value of C$39,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$467,352.18.

About Superior Plus

(Get Rating)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

