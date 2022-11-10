Supremex (TSE:SXP) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.29

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.29 and last traded at C$5.06, with a volume of 22135 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.05.

Supremex Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$131.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Supremex (TSE:SXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$62.52 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Supremex Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Supremex

Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada, and the Northeastern and Midwestern United States. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; corrugated boxes, and folding carton and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.

