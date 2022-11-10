Susquehanna Cuts Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $90.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 125.62% from the stock’s previous close.

TTD has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.86.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Trade Desk stock opened at $39.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 569.94, a PEG ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.25 and its 200-day moving average is $54.09. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $114.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 125.2% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 250.0% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Company Profile

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

