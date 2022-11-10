Susquehanna Cuts Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $90.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 125.62% from the stock’s previous close.
TTD has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.86.
Trade Desk Stock Performance
Trade Desk stock opened at $39.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 569.94, a PEG ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.25 and its 200-day moving average is $54.09. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $114.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 125.2% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 250.0% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trade Desk Company Profile
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trade Desk (TTD)
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.