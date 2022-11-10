Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,503 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ONEOK by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,825,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,318,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter worth about $38,113,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in ONEOK by 266.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 802,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,659,000 after purchasing an additional 583,454 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE OKE opened at $60.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.10. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.71.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.89%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

