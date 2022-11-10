Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 97.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,918 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 905.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 54.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 9.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $250,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,126,005.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $2,527,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $250,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,126,005.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,061 shares of company stock valued at $8,883,936 in the last quarter. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ANET traded down $6.19 on Wednesday, hitting $122.92. 3,083,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,617. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.94. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

