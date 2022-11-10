Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $404,000 Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,062 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 82,309 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC now owns 68,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 11,599 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 65,807 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 172,680 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 210,093 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.7 %

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,572,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,134,217. The stock has a market cap of $158.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

