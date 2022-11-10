Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in EnerSys by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EnerSys by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in EnerSys by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EnerSys during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in EnerSys during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

ENS has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ENS traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.59. 323,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,661. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.36. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $55.60 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.26 and its 200 day moving average is $63.63.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.25 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 3.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

