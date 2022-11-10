Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,273,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,718,000 after acquiring an additional 264,227 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.70.
Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.4 %
Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.19%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
About Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gilead Sciences (GILD)
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.