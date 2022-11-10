Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Takes $241,000 Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,091 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.44.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $243.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.39. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $166.97 and a one year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $5.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

