SVB Leerink Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by SVB Leerink in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 0.55.

In other news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $79,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,148.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $79,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,148.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $123,277.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,034,347.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 99,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,933 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 163.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

