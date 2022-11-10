SVB Leerink Trims Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Target Price to $17.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Health Catalyst from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Health Catalyst from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Health Catalyst from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded Health Catalyst from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.21.

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $51.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Duncan Gallagher bought 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,196.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,805 shares in the company, valued at $336,730.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 1,964 shares of company stock valued at $22,074 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Health Catalyst by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,317,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,569,000 after buying an additional 73,852 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,442,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,695,000 after purchasing an additional 345,137 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,151,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,093,000 after purchasing an additional 120,289 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Health Catalyst by 32.2% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after buying an additional 276,432 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 10.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,292,000 after buying an additional 107,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

