Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Short Interest Up 57,200.0% in October

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, an increase of 57,200.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Sylogist Stock Performance

Shares of SYZLF remained flat at $4.31 during midday trading on Thursday. Sylogist has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $10.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.33.

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

