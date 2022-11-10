Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Short Interest Up 57,200.0% in October

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, an increase of 57,200.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.
Sylogist Stock Performance
Shares of SYZLF remained flat at $4.31 during midday trading on Thursday. Sylogist has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $10.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.33.
About Sylogist
