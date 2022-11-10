Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given New $120.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TTWO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.04.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

TTWO opened at $98.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.89 and a 200-day moving average of $122.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -855.36, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.80. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $189.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $513,164,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 26,278.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,897,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,719 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,058,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,753,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,702 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.