Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.85-$4.10 EPS.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $94.09. 3,938,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.42. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -851.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $189.51.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $156.15.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth $513,164,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,435,000 after acquiring an additional 118,028 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 171,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,308,000 after acquiring an additional 108,967 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 136,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,002,000 after buying an additional 77,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 260,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,940,000 after buying an additional 45,826 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

