Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Down 8.7%

Shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) dropped 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.91 and last traded at $6.93. Approximately 2,722 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 249,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright raised Tango Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tango Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 381.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 70,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $285,799.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,053,642 shares in the company, valued at $28,637,786.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 283,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,524 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 9.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 32.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

