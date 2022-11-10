Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.91

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.91 and traded as low as $5.00. Tarena International shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 49,564 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Tarena International Trading Down 8.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $53.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of -0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.96.
Tarena International Company Profile
Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tarena International (TEDU)
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.