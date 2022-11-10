Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.91

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.91 and traded as low as $5.00. Tarena International shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 49,564 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Tarena International Trading Down 8.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of -0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.96.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International ( NASDAQ:TEDU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.87 million during the quarter.

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

