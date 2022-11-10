Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TSHA. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.83.

Taysha Gene Therapies Price Performance

Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.19. The company has a market cap of $77.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.21. As a group, analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 1,500,000 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,642,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,404. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 1,500,000 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,642,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,404. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kamran Alam sold 7,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $28,932.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,796.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 17.9% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 157,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.0% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 665,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 66.9% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 17,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. 34.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

