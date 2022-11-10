Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at JMP Securities

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.31.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of TSHA stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.94. 6,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,513,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $16.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.21. Sell-side analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 9,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $34,009.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 269,446 shares in the company, valued at $943,061. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,642,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,284,404. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kamran Alam sold 9,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $34,009.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 269,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSHA. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 41.9% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 17.9% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 33.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

See Also

