TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Plans $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
TC Energy Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of TRP stock opened at C$61.66 on Thursday. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$54.60 and a 1-year high of C$74.44. The firm has a market cap of C$62.40 billion and a PE ratio of 19.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$59.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on TRP. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$65.00 price target (down from C$67.00) on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$67.58.
About TC Energy
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
