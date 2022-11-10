TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Plans $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

TC Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$61.66 on Thursday. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$54.60 and a 1-year high of C$74.44. The firm has a market cap of C$62.40 billion and a PE ratio of 19.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$59.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRP. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$65.00 price target (down from C$67.00) on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$67.58.

In related news, Director Richard Prior bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$64.00 per share, with a total value of C$38,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$798,400. In other news, Director Richard Prior bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$64.00 per share, with a total value of C$38,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,475 shares in the company, valued at C$798,400. Also, Director Mark Yeomans sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.04, for a total value of C$69,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 837 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$48,579.48. Insiders have purchased 1,835 shares of company stock worth $108,161 over the last three months.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

