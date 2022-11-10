TCM Advisors LLC Buys 305 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

TCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $8.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $211.98. 138,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,436,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.11 and its 200-day moving average is $216.44.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.40.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

