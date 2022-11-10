TCM Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

TCM Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.6% in the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 10,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 9.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 1.9% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Waste Management by 4.2% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

Shares of WM stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,220. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.45. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

