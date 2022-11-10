TCM Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

TCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,943,347,000 after buying an additional 160,841 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after buying an additional 306,668 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,872,771 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,079,829,000 after buying an additional 966,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,452,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,022,132,000 after buying an additional 514,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.80. 1,431,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,941,708. The firm has a market cap of $163.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.44, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $176.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.70.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.74.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

