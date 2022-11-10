TCM Advisors LLC Has $2.07 Million Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

TCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,733 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor accounts for approximately 2.2% of TCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 199.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Ford Motor by 390.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1,149.4% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Up 6.2 %

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,319,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,249,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37. The firm has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.42. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

