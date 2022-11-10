TCM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

TCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.6% of TCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ceera Investments LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.1% in the second quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 42.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in International Business Machines by 0.5% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 105,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $4,604,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.36. 253,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,374,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $126.90 billion, a PE ratio of 100.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.64. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $144.73.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

