TD Securities Boosts Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target to C$52.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SJ. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stella-Jones in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Stella-Jones from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.43.

SJ stock traded up C$0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$44.28. 192,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,789. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of C$30.54 and a 12 month high of C$45.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.96, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 5.85.

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.20 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$907.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$839.97 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones will post 3.8633976 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

