TD Securities Cuts SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target to C$34.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SNC. CIBC cut their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$36.60.

SNC-Lavalin Group Price Performance

SNC opened at C$23.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$23.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.06. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of C$21.27 and a 12-month high of C$35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.43.

SNC-Lavalin Group Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

In other SNC-Lavalin Group news, Director William Young purchased 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$27.48 per share, with a total value of C$626,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$983,676.60.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

