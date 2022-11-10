TD Securities Raises Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target to C$6.50

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.96.

Ensign Energy Services Price Performance

ESI opened at C$3.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.57. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$1.40 and a 12 month high of C$5.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.35. The stock has a market cap of C$624.15 million and a P/E ratio of -5.06.

Insider Transactions at Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes acquired 10,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,393,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,098,716.72.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

