Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,801,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $597,851,000 after buying an additional 318,294 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 32.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,883,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,261,000 after buying an additional 1,687,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,036,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,367,000 after buying an additional 262,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,115,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,839,000 after buying an additional 41,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,349,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,306,000 after buying an additional 75,722 shares during the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TECK stock opened at $32.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $45.90.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TECK shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$52.50 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Teck Resources from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

